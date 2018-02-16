272 patients recalled for repeat imaging following completion of UHK scan review

272 patients have been recalled for repeat imaging following the completion of the scan review at University Hospital Kerry.
The South/South West Hospital Group confirmed the number of patients recalled following the review of over 46 thousand scans at the hospital.
The number of patients identified, who’ve had a missed or delayed diagnosis, remains at ten.
The review of scans read by a former consultant radiologist from March 2016 to last July 2017 was ordered following three cases of delayed diagnoses coming forward last Summer.
The South / South-West Hospital Group confirmed to Radio Kerry News that all 46,235 images have now been audited.
This accounts for 26,756 individual patients.
A ‘Clinical Subgroup’ will continue to review any patients referred by the audit team – to date 272 patients have been recalled for repeat imaging.
The completed audit is subject to a further quality assurance process and this and the work of the Clinical Subgroup will be completed by the end of March.