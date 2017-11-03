27 tonnes of hazardous waste collected from farmers in Kerry in past two years

Some 27 tonnes of hazardous waste has been collected from farmers in Kerry in the past two years.

That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which along with the council, Teagasc, and the departments of Agriculture and Environment are holding a hazardous farm waste collection in Listowel tomorrow.

It’s taking place at Listowel Mart from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Waste oil, batteries, and electricals can be disposed of for free; they’re also taking pesticides, vet-meds, needles paints, and oil filters at a subsidised cost.

Along with 27 tonnes of hazardous farm waste, another 18 tonnes of waste electrical items have also been disposed of by 600 Kerry farmers in the past two years, at a collection in Castleisland in 2015, and one in Milltown last year.

Jane Kenneally of the EPA is urging farmers to clear out hazardous items from their farms.