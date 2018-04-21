27 gardaí in Kerry assaulted over past 15 months

27 gardaí in Kerry have been assaulted over the past 15 months.

The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, who revealed the figure at today’s Joint Policing Committee meeting, says the number of assaults is a serious worry.

He outlined a number of injuries which members of An Garda Siochana have suffered since January 2017; they include a broken leg, a broken wrist and a dislocated shoulder.

A number of gardaí were also punched in the face, spat on or bruised.

Chief Superintendent Myers says blood has even been spat in the face of garda members: