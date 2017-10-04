Over 2,600 hedge cutting letters issued in Killarney Municipal District

Over 2,600 letters have been sent to landowners within the Killarney Municipal District regarding hedge cutting in the past year.

Across the Killarney and South and West Kerry municipal districts a total of 244 hedge cutting notices were issued to landowners who didn’t comply with the council’s request.

Under legislation it’s the responsibility of landowners to cut hedges, however multiple Kerry councillors have repeatedly said the system isn’t working and hedges have become so bad milk trucks and school buses won’t travel on certain roads.

In the Killarney Municipal District in the past year, over 2,600 letters were sent to landowners about cutting their hedges.

Twenty-nine landowners who didn’t comply received 21-day notices between October and February; there were two non-compliances and in one case the council cut the hedge.

In the South and West Kerry MD, the council issued 215 notices in the past year; the council had to cut hedges in three locations as they couldn’t identify or contact landowners, but the rest of the notices were complied with.

The MD has identified a significant number of junctions on public roads which require hedges to be cut back to ensure sight distance lines are maintained.

So far, it’s cut hedges along 342km of road and at 99 junctions in South and West Kerry; the remainder are due to be completed over the next number of weeks.