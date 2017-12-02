26-year-old woman dead following Glenflesk collision

A 26-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Glenflesk.

It happened on the N22 at 7.15 last evening; the driver of the car wasn’t injured.

Killarney gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

At around 7.15 last evening, the 26-year-old female pedestrian was knocked down on the N22 at Glenflesk village.

She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The Coroner was notified, and her body was removed to University Hospital Kerry, where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured.

The road was closed for a time to facilitate a Garda forensic examination, but has since reopened.

Units from the Killarney Ambulance and Fire Services attended the scene.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them at Killarney Garda Station on 064 66 711 60 or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111.