26 patients on trolleys at UHK

26 patients are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which says 592 patients are waiting on beds in hospitals across the country today.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 52 people.

The HSE disputes these figures, as they don’t count patients on trolleys in wards.

It’s been a busy week at UHK with over 40 patients waiting on a bed for the past two days.

The Health Minister is holding a tele-conference with Hospital CEOs to discuss overcrowding in Emergency Departments.

General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ni Sheaghdha says there are measures that can ease the crisis:

In a statement University Hospital Kerry says the Emergency Department (ED) and hospital is very busy.

The hospital has admitted a lot of seriously ill patients recently, many of whom remain in the ED and are awaiting a bed.

The hospital is asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep the ED services for the patients who need them most.

For example, many patients with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or referred by their GP to an Assessment Unit the following day.

However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk, the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.