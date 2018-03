The Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation is reporting another busy day at the Emergency Department of University Hospital Kerry.

The union says 26 patients are on trolleys there today; yesterday 27 patients were on trolleys.

There are 547 people on trolleys in hospitals around the country today.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 59 patients waiting on a bed.

Cork University Hospital is the next most overcrowded with 53 people on trolleys.