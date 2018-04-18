252 reported burglaries reported in Kerry last year

There were 252 burglaries reported in Kerry last year.

That’s according to figures issued by the Central Statistics Office, which showed a significant increase in the number of burglaries in Kerry, up from 178 in 2016.

A recent survey of 400 homeowners, by online home insurance broker Insure-My-House.ie, has revealed one in five have either been burgled – or know of someone who has been – in the past 2 years.

Nationally CSO figures indicate an increase of 3.3% in burglaries in 2017 with 19,092 reported