25 Kerry families currently in emergency accomodation

25 families in Kerry are currently living in hotels and B&B accommodation.

The figure comes as Fianna Fáil calls for radical action to be taken to tackle the homelessness problem.

It’s a call supported by Head of Services with Novas Initiatives, Anne Cronin, which represents those on social housing, seeking social housing and the homeless.

Ms Cronin says there needs to be an emphasis on building social housing and bringing vacant units including 11,500 in Kerry back into use.

She says the situation is only getting worse and there’s huge demand for their services: