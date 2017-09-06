25 Families in Kerry Living in Emergency Hotel and B&B Accommodation – September 6th, 2017

Anne Cronin is head of services with Novas Initiatives which represents those on social housing, seeking housing and the homeless.
25 Kerry families currently in emergency accomodation
25 families in Kerry are currently living in hotels and B&B accommodation. The figure comes as Fianna Fáil calls for radical action to be taken...
Video of Ballymac family and bat viewed over ten million times
Kerry County Council accused of not protecting wildlife in development of Listowel Bypass
Kerry County Council has been accused of not doing enough to protect wildlife in the development of the proposed Listowel Bypass. Objectors have been making...
A Problem Shared – September 6th, 2017
This week, a listener got in touch to express her annoyance at the ingratitude shown to her by three couples whose weddings she recently...
25 Families in Kerry Living in Emergency Hotel and B&B Accommodation – September 6th,...
Anne Cronin is head of services with Novas Initiatives which represents those on social housing, seeking housing and the homeless.
Kerry Childminder Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Toddler – September 6th, 2017
Yesterday, in Killarney District Court, the childminder pleaded guilty to the assault of an 18 month old boy in her care. One witness said...