245 Kerry people availed of free blood pressure checks in past year

245 Kerry people have availed of free blood pressure checks in the past year.

New figures from Irish Heart’s Mobile Health Unit service show that 101 men and 144 women attended the unit when it visited the county.

Irish Heart is appealing to everyone–men, in particular–to get checked for high blood pressure.

The plea follows findings from a national sample survey of attendees which shows a greater prevalence of high blood pressure in men compared to women.

High blood pressure is estimated to affect almost one million people in Ireland and is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and, significantly, it is the biggest risk factor for stroke.