24-year-old man facing six charges of burglary remanded on continuing bail

The case of a 24-year-old man facing six charges of burglary has been adjourned while DPP instructions are being sought.

Zakariye Cisse (Zachary)(see-say) of Linden House, New Street, Killarney, who is originally from Somalia, is charged with six counts of burglary and one of criminal damage arising from incidents on the 10th and 11th of May.

It’s alleged Mr Cisse burgled a barber shop, a restaurant, an orthodontic clinic and a supermarket over the two dates.





Judge David Waters adjourned the case until June 19th, when Mr Cisse is to appear before Killarney District Court.