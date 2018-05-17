24-year-old man charged in Tralee District Court with six counts of burglary

A 24-year-old man has been charged in Tralee District Court with six counts of burglary.

Zakariye Cisse of Linden House, New Street, Killarney, who is originally from Somalia, is charged with six counts of burglary and one of criminal damage.

It’s alleged Mr Cisse entered four commercial properties and two residential properties in the Killarney area during the 10th and 11th of May.

In relation to the commercial properties, it’s alleged he burgled a barber shop, a restaurant, an orthodontic clinic and a supermarket over the two dates.

Mr Cisse appeared before Tralee District Court yesterday, having applied for bail.

Judge David Waters refused him bail, and remanded Mr Cisse in custody until May 30th, when he will reappear before Tralee District Court.