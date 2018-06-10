230,000 French to see Kerry on the ‘small screen’

Images of Kerry will be beamed into the homes of some 230,000 people around France later this year.

They’ll feature in an episode of a popular travel television show called Invitation au Voyage, on the ARTE network.

Filming is taking place this week and is supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.





Viewers of the programme will be taken on a 40-minute journey around Ireland, which will include a focus on the culture and the scenery of Co Kerry.

2017 was a record year for Irish tourism from France, as over half a million French people visited the county.