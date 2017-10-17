2,300 customers experiencing water outages due to Storm Ophelia in Kerry

2,300 customers are experiencing water outages due to power cuts associated with Storm Ophelia.

Affected areas include Lauragh, Lyranes, Tuosist, Brosna/Knocknagoshel, Castlecove and Shrone.

Irish Water have made water tankers available in certain parts of the county for those affected by water outages.

There are water tankers now in place in the following locations until the fall of darkness this evening:

At Lyranes – Glencar at the Rowan Tree

At Tuosist – at the Community Centre

At Lauragh – at the Church Car Park

Customers can contact the Irish Water Customer Care Helpline on 1850 278 278 or visit water.ie for further updates.