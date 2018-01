23 patients are waiting on a bed in University Hospital Kerry today.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation which says 16 patients are on trolleys and 7 are on wards.

Today has seen a record number of patients on trolleys in hospitals across the country at 656.

St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny is the worst affected with 57 people waiting on a bed – followed by University Hospital Limerick on 55.