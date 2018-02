A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in a Listowel restaurant.

Michael O’Brien of 6 Tamhlach Lí, Tralee, was charged with assault causing harm, following an altercation with a man in Jumbos Restaurant in Listowel on the 4th February 2016.

He appeared before Tralee Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the case for sentencing to March 16th.