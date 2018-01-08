22 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today

There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

There were consistently high numbers waiting at the hospital last week; it peaked at 26 on Thursday.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there’s a total of 555 people on trolleys in emergency departments and on wards in hospitals across the country today.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 55 people in need of a bed, while there are 45 at Cork University Hospital.