22 patients on trolleys at UHK today

There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there’s a total of 582 people on trolleys in emergency departments and on wards across the country today.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 49 people in need of a bed, while there are 48 at Cork University Hospital.

Yesterday University Hospital Kerry issued a statement saying both the emergency department and hospital itself were extremely busy, and asked the public only to attend for urgent cases.