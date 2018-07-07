216 planning permissions granted by Kerry County Council in first quarter of 2018

Over 200 planning permissions were granted by Kerry County Council in the first three months of this year.

According to the Central Statistics Office, a total of 216 permissions were granted during the period January to March.

58 were for new dwelling homes builds, 53 for extensions and 24 for alterations or conversions.





A total of 81 related to non-dwelling home builds or alterations.

The floor area for all permissions granted totalled over 30,000 square metres, which equates to over seven acres.