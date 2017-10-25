Three years ago, the Irish Society for Autism held an open day for its then newly built residential centre for adults in Dromavalla, Ballyseedy.
At the time, the society said it hoped the unit would be completed by 2016 at the latest.
However, it remains closed. Jimmy and Patricia Adams, whose son James has autism, have been fundraising for 21 years.
21 Years Fundraising: Why Hasn’t Kerry’s Autism Centre Opened? – October 25th, 2017
