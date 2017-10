Twenty-one probationer Gardaí have been assigned to Kerry in recent years.

Since the reopening of the Garda College in September 2014, close to 1,400 recruits have passed out as members of An Garda Síochána, and have been assigned to mainstream duties nationwide.

Nine probationer Gardaí were based in Kerry in 2015, none in 2016, and 12 this year.

The figures were revealed by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan in the Dáil.