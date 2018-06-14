The 20th Anniversary Sports Gala takes place at the Meadowlands Hotel Tralee this Saturday night.





The 20th Anniversary Sports Gala takes place at the Meadowlands Hotel Tralee this Saturday night.  MC Joe Stack. Question & Answer session with  sporting heroes including Tomas O’Sé, Paul Mc Grath, Mick Galway, Sean Óg Ó hAilpín and others. Tickets €25 including pre-reception drinks.  All Proceeds to Palliative Care.

