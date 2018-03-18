2,079 approved applicants on Tralee Municipal District housing list

There are two thousand and seventy-nine (2,079) approved applicants on the housing list in the Tralee Municipal District.

However, when housing transfers are omitted, the number of approved applicants stands at one thousand five hundred and fifteen (1,515).

That’s according to the latest Housing Report issued at the recent meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

So far this year, 56 applications have been received from applicants who’ve selected an area within Tralee MD as their ‘area of choice’.

Of that number, 52 applications have so far been approved.