A contestant has been chosen to represent London in this year’s International Rose of Tralee Festival.

26-year-old Gráinne Hawkes, originally from Dublin, is the 2018 London Rose.

The solicitor was selected at the annual London Rose of Tralee selection ball in Cricklewood.





Gráinne’s father hails from Limerick and her mother from Tipperary.

She’ll go onto represent London at the International Rose of Tralee Festival which runs from the 17th to 21st of August.