2018 Kerry Rose crowned

The 2018 Kerry Rose has been crowned.

Celine O’Shea is a social care worker and works as a Dementia activities facilitator in St Luke’s Home, in Cork.

Celine was announced as the rose to represent Kerry at the Ballyroe Heights Hotel last night.





The 25-year-old from Foilmore is currently completing a postgraduate certificate in Dementia Care with Trinity College Dublin.

26 young women competed at the event last night which was hosted by Daithi O’Sé.

As the Kerry representative, Celine is now the only Rose to be guaranteed a place in the Rose of Tralee International Festival.