The 2018 Kerry Group Ras Mumhan begins this afternoon.

Stage 1 brings a 2.50 start in Killorglin, with the stage due to finish at 4.45 in Killorglin also.

This 100 kilometre stage also takes in Killarney, Kilcummin, Scartaglin, Castleisland, Currans, Ballyfinnane, Firies, Castlemaine and Milltown.