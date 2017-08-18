2017 Rose of Tralee International Festival in full swing

The 2017 Rose of Tralee International Festival is in full swing with the start of street entertainment and the festival market today.

Preparations are underway for the Rose Ball tonight in the Dome, with hundreds of people expected to attend.

Events, including family entertainment and the festival market, are beginning today across the town, in the town centre, the park, and the Square.

Last night, 16 of the 32 Roses to appear on the televised selections were announced; the names of the other 16 will be revealed at a private breakfast tomorrow.

Florida Rose Elizabeth Marince is one of those already chosen to appear on TV; her grandfather Tom O’Donoghue is from Listowel and she says she’s very proud of her Kerry heritage.