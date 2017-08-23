2017 Rose of Tralee hoping to be good ambassador for festival

The 2017 Rose of Tralee says she hopes she will be a good ambassador for the festival.Jennifer Byrne, who represented Offaly, was last night crowned the 59th Rose of Tralee at the Dome in Tralee; it’s the first time the faithful county has taken the title.

The 24-year-old works as a junior doctor at the Accident and Emergency Department of University College Hospital Galway.

The Clonaderig native, who wowed the audience with Irish dancing, was presented with the tiara by outgoing Rose of Tralee Maggie McEldowney.

Jennifer told Radio Kerry she wasn’t expecting to win and has been blown away from the support she has received: