200ft concrete structure erected on Dingle breakwater for removal of dredge material

A large concrete structure – nearly 200 feet in length – erected on Dingle’s breakwater has been placed there as a temporary measure to facilitate the removal of materials associated with dredging works in the harbour.

That’s according to the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine which has confirmed to Radio Kerry News the works comprise the assembly of a bunded area to facilitate the placement and onward transfer of a quantity of dredge material to a licenced site.

Bunding is a retaining wall around storage where potentially polluting substances are handled, processed or stored, for the purposes of containing any unintended escape of material.

Local residents had contacted Radio Kerry following the appearance of the large concrete structure on the eastern breakwater close to Cuilín.

In a statement issued to Radio Kerry News, the Department of the Marine confirmed works have commenced in connection with capital dredging works at Dingle Fishery Harbour and that the contractor, L&M Keating Ltd., is mobilising on site.

The temporary works comprise the assembly of a bunded area on the eastern breakwater to facilitate the placement and onward transfer of a quantity of dredge material to a licenced site.

The bund is erected on a concrete slab constructed on a geotextile membrane (to facilitate removal).

The bund measures approximately 196 feet (60 metres) in length by 32 feet (10 metres) wide and will vary in height (between 1.5m and 3m in height).

The department said liaison with residents was being handled locally and is ongoing and that an information flyer will also be posted by contractor to relevant local residents.

The statement also indicated the temporary structure is to be removed upon completion of this element of the works, programmed for the end of December.