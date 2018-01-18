Up to 200 farmers attend South Kerry meeting on TB outbreak

Up to 200 farmers attended a meeting today at Caherciveen Community Centre focused on a TB outbreak in the area.

The meeting was organised by Kerry IFA following major concerns raised by farmers in the region.

The number of restricted cattle herds in Kerry due to TB has risen from 139 in 2015 to 180 last year; this is largely due an increase in cattle testing positive in south Kerry.

10% of herds in the Iveragh Peninsula are currently restricted.

The Department of Agriculture says it is aware of the increased incidence of disease in the area and is refocusing its effort by maximising the use of blood testing along with skin testing cattle.

The outbreak can be traced back to mid-2016 and it is thought it is linked to several badgers found dead from the disease, which is now circulating between wildlife and cattle.

The Department is urging farmers to help identify badger sets on their lands, more resources are also to be sought for the District Veterinary Office.

Chair of Kerry IFA Pat O’Driscoll chaired the meeting: