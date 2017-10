2,000 Eir customers in Kerry are without broadband, telephone and mobile services as a result of Storm Ophelia.

Nationally that figure is estimated to be at 150,000.

The telecoms company says the ex-hurricane delivered unprecedented levels of damage to its infrastructure.

Eir says it has 1,200 people out working to fix the network – but due to the nature of it customers may notice fluctuations in supply throughout the day.