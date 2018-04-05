2,000 bales of imported fodder to arrive in Kerry in coming days

2,000 large bales of imported silage and hay are due to arrive in Kerry in the coming days to help ease the fodder crisis.

Kerry, along with other co-ops, has sourced fodder abroad in response to the problem.

Kerry has also sourced feed locally and is asking any farmer with fodder for sale to contact them as they can move the feed to those who need it.

Kerry says it is also offering credit to its suppliers who may be struggling with cash flow.

Services Manager with Kerry Agribusiness Sean McCarthy says they are throwing their shoulder to the wheel to help farmers in need:

Ger O’Sullivan from Teagasc in Killarney is urging all farmers around the county to assess their fodder stocks from the next three weeks.

He says there are two main factors contributing to the crisis:

