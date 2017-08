Over 200 Chaplin lookalikes turned out in Waterville yesterday in an attempt to break a world record.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the record for the most number of Charlie Chaplin lookalikes in one place stands at 250.

The Charlie Chaplin Comedy Film Festival failed to reach that number yesterday evening in Waterville but were delighted with the amount of people who took part.

The main award ceremony takes place this evening at 6pm in Tech Amergin.