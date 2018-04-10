Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Martin Ferris, recalled the negotiations that led to the historic agreement 20 years ago.
Post mortems due on bodies of American tourists killed on Gap of Dunloe
Post mortem examinations are due to take place on the bodies of two American tourists who died in an incident involving a pony and...
No pony-and-traps operating in the Gap of Dunloe today out of respect
A spokesperson for pony-and-trap operators in the Gap of Dunloe says they are not operating today out of respect to the two Americans killed...
Kerry Sinn Féin TD says he found Good Friday consensus more difficult to gain...
Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, who participated in the Good Friday Agreement negotiations, said he found it more difficult to gain consensus in...
20 Years on From the Good Friday Agreement – April 10th, 2018
Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Martin Ferris, recalled the negotiations that led to the historic agreement 20 years ago. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/20years.mp3
Tragedy in the Gap of Dunloe – April 10th, 2018
Yesterday afternoon, two American tourists died after a pony-and-trap they were travelling on in the Gap of Dunloe ended up around 17 feet down...
‘Spring into storytime’
Anne Fitzgerald from Kerry Library joins Deirdre to tell us about a storytelling event that will take place at Kerry Libraries throughout April