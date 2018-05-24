20-year-old remains in custody following fatal Cahersiveen stabbing

A 20-year-old man remains in Garda custody, after being arrested over a fatal stabbing in Cahersiveen.

33-year-old Robert Elston, originally from Lisselton, was stabbed to death after a fight broke out in Fertha Drive in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It’s thought a house party was taking place at the time.





A 20-year-old man arrested a short time after the incident, is being held at Killarney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

His period of detention is likely to be up this afternoon, after which he’ll have to be charged or released.