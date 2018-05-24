20-year-old man charged with murdering man in Caherciveen estate

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man in a Caherciveen housing estate.

Blake Sweeney of 31 Fertha Drive, Caherciveen appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court this afternoon.

33-year-old Robert Elston, originally from Lisselton, died after being stabbed early yesterday morning.





Detective Sergeant John Kelly told Tralee District Court he arrested Blake Sweeney at 2.17pm this afternoon at Killarney Garda Station and at 2.51pm charged him with the murder of Robert Elston at 1 Fertha Drive, Caherciveen on May 23rd.

Detective Sergeant Kelly said after being cautioned Mr Sweeney replied, “Yeah I do. I am not guilty. This is self-defence”.

Solicitor for the accused Padraig O’Connell told the court his client is on disability and applied for legal aid, which was granted by Judge David Waters.

Mr O’Connell also asked Judge Waters to direct that Mr Sweeney, who is on prescribed medication, receive medical attention while in custody.

Judge Waters remanded Blake Sweeney in custody and ordered him to reappear before Tralee District Court next Wednesday.