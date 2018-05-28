20-unit project completed at The Park in Killarney

The 20-unit project at The Park in Killarney has been completed.

The monthly meeting of Kerry County Council heard the final handover, allocation and tenanting process is currently being finalised.

A formal opening is to be arranged in the coming weeks.





Director of Services Charlie O’Sullivan told the meeting he and senior Council staff have met with Housing Department officials to discuss new targets assigned by Minister Eoghan Murphy.

A further detailed update will be provided in June on progress.