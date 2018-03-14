20% rise in fly-tipping waste collected in Kerry last year

There was a 20% rise in the amount of fly-tipping waste collected in Kerry last year.

820 cases of littering were investigated by Kerry County Council; 116 on-the-spot fines were issued, out of which there were 11 convictions.

Almost 221.5 tonnes) of waste was collected in Kerry last year.

This is up 38 tonnes on 2016; and includes over 67 tonnes gathered by community groups as part of the National Spring Clean campaign throughout April and May.

Almost 28 tonnes was collected by litter wardens, and the rest by council staff and volunteers groups during the year.

820 cases of littering were investigated in Kerry last year; these were identified on foot of complaints by members of the public, as well as areas identified by litter wardens.

116 on-the-spot fines were issued during 2017 under the Litter Pollution Act.

There were 11 convictions with costs of over €3,300 awarded to the council; seven of the convictions were in the Tralee Municipal District, three in the Listowel MD, and one in the South and West Kerry MD.

Kerry County Council spent €2.134 million on street cleaning during 2017.