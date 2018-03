Up to 20 people a month are presenting to Kerry MABS with mortgage debt.

That’s according to Dedicated Mortgage Arrears Adviser with the service, Eamonn Foley.

He was speaking after Permanent TSB today said it still has no option but to sell thousands of home loans.

Eamonn Foley says they deal with a lot of late-stage debt issues in the county.

Kerry MABS Co-Ordinator, Jerry Doyle is very critical of the banks’ actions to deal with mortgage debt in the country.