There are 20 people waiting on trolleys today at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which says 470 patients are waiting on trolleys or additional beds in hospitals across the country.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 51 people.

January was the busiest month ever with record numbers of people waiting.

Figures of people waiting in UHK peaked at 26 on January 4th and again on January 9th.