20 patients waiting on trolleys in Kerry today

There are 20 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

This is after 22 were waiting at the hospital yesterday, and consistently high numbers last week which peaked at 26 on Thursday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there’s a total of 575 people on trolleys in emergency departments and on wards in hospitals across the country today.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 46 people in need of a bed, while there are 40 at University Hospital Limerick.