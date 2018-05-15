20 jobs announced as Iceland opens Listowel store

Up to 20 jobs are to be created in Listowel with the opening of food retailer Iceland’s second Kerry store.

The frozen food specialist opens their new 8,200 square feet store at Old Mill Lane, Listowel.

Iceland opened its first store in Kerry in Tralee in 2015 and has 23 stores in 13 counties across Ireland.

According to Ron Metcalfe, Managing Director of Iceland Ireland the response to the Tralee store over the past three years has been great and they’re delighted to open this new store in Listowel.