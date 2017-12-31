20% increase in marine safety messages broadcast from Valentia

Valentia Coast Guard Co-ordination Centre broadcast approximately 35,000 marine safety messages – a rise of 20% – and received over 5,100 vessel traffic reports this year.

John Draper, Divisional Controller at Valentia, said the increased number of traffic reports logged, particularly by small fishing and leisure vessels, was very welcome.

He encouraged anyone taking to sea to log a traffic report and their voyage plan with the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard volunteer units from the Valentia Division were called out 363 times to date this year.

The RNLI lifeboat was tasked 266 times and Community Rescue Boats 53 times.