The 2 Year Old who’s a Profile in Courage – January 25th, 2018

Siobhan Mather won’t turn 3 years old until May but this toddler has had to deal with more challenges than some of us have had to face in a lifetime. The child, whose parents come from Kerry, was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, an aggressive cancer. The people of mid and south Kerry have been fundraising to help send Siobhan to the US for vital treatment. Siobhan’s cousin, Juliet Russell, spoke to Jerry.