2 Kerry sides have received byes in the first round of the FAI Youth Challenge Cup.

Listowel Celtic and St Brendans Park automatically progress while in the draw for the Kerry/Clare/Desmond League Section:

Castleisland go to Bridge United (Clare)

Tralee Dynamos host Avenue United (Clare)

Killarney Celtic welcome Shannon Town (Clare)

Games to be played on or before October 15th.