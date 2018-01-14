19 year old arrested in connection with the discovery of a badly injured man in Castleisland

Gardai have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a badly injured man in Castleisland early today.

A 19 year old man has been taken to Tralee Garda Station, where he’s being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act.

The badly injured man – who’s in his twenties – is in a serious condition tonight, after being transferred from University Hospital Kerry to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries.

He was discovered by neighbours, lying on a street near his home at St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland at around 5.30am this morning.

An investigation is continuing and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.