19 vacant nursing posts at University Hospital Kerry

There are 19 vacant nursing posts in University Hospital Kerry including almost three positions in the Emergency Department.

Hospital management held interviews recently in an effort to fill the jobs.

18 people are on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today following on from 22 yesterday and 26 on Monday.

Industrial Relations Officer with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Mary Power says the hospital depends greatly on nurses doing additional hours to meet the service requirement:

Meanwhile, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says it is not against the full occupancy protocol if there are additional nurses employed to care for the extra patients placed on wards to ease the trolley crisis.

The Irish Association for Emergency Medicine says the policy, while not all positive, is the best thing that can be done for patient safety when you have an overcrowded emergency department.

Mary Power from the INMO says more resources would be needed for this to be implemented at University Hospital Kerry: