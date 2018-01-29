19 million euro allocated towards Kerry road improvements this year

Almost 19 million euro has been allocated towards road improvements in Kerry for 2018.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, today announced a 24% increase in funding available to Kerry local and regional roads for this year.

Making the announcement this morning, Minister Brendan Griffin said the 2018 allocation sees over three and a half million euro extra coming to Kerry.

€1.8 million of that funding will go to towards the final phase of the Dingle Relief Road.

The Kerry FG TD says this is crucially important for Dingle and West Kerry.

€750,000 has been allocated towards the first phase of the Tralee-Fenit realignment project.

A further, €200,000 is being provided for advance works on the Tralee Northern Relief Road in 2018, which will link the Tralee bypass with the Tralee-Fenit Road.

Minister Griffin says there will also be a major increase in the maintainence budget for the County’s roads this year.

Independent Kerry deputies Michael and Danny Healy Rae and Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan have welcomed the Minister’s announcement, while Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil is deeply disappointed saying it’s barely 50% of what’s needed to maintain and improve roads.