There are 19 gardaí based in the traffic corps in Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the Garda Commissioner; they were released by Minister Charlie Flanagan, who was responding to a Dáil question from Dublin Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan.

The figures show that as of the end of May this year, a total of 663 gardaí are in the Garda Traffic Corps across the country, with 19 of those in the Kerry Division.